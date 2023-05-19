A heroin addict, who was armed with a Stanley knife, has been jailed after a scuffle on a train to Portadown led to his arrest and that of his partner.

Charlene Theresa Thompson, aged 42, from Annsgate House, Ann Street, Belfast appeared at Craigavon Magistrates Court on Wednesday (May 17) charged with two counts of assaulting police and one count of disorderly behaviour in the Woodhouse Street area of Portadown on October 28 last year.

Martin Gerald Ward, aged 42, from Waring Street, Belfast appeared via video link from Maghaberry Prison charged with possessing an offensive weapon in a public place and assaulting police. These charges relate to the same incident in Woodhouse Street, Portadown on October 28.

-

Craigavon Courthouse. INPT21-239.

-

Advertisement

Advertisement

The prosecutor described this as ‘a very unsavoury incident’. She said the police were called to a row between the two defendants which happened on a train making its way to Portadown. When the police arrived Ward was found with a red Stanley knife which he says he was carrying for his own protection.

“There were no complaints arising out of the scuffle between the parties on the train however when the defendant was arrested he had blood in his mouth. There was a struggle that had ensued and he has a number of difficulties with drugs and has no teeth,” said the prosecutor adding that Ward appeared to have been trying to warn the officers about his HIV status.

He was arrested at 9.20pm that night.

He was struggling and force had to be used to restrain him and a spit hood applied. His female partner, Ms Thompson, put herself between the defendant and the police officers,” said the prosecutor adding she was shouting and roaring and acting aggressively plus ‘swung a punch’ and kicked the constables on the legs. She too was arrested.

At Banbridge custody suite, Ward accepted he had the Stanley knife and, whilst he denied spitting towards police, he accepted he had blood in his mouth that he was trying to eject from his mouth.

Advertisement

Advertisement

Ward’s solicitor said his client had been born in Glasgow but moved to Northern Ireland as a child and received ‘special education’ in Antrim. He explained to District Judge Bernie Kelly that Ward is currently in Maghaberry Prison after being arrested just over a week ago charged with possession of a knife and two charges of common assault.

The solicitor said his client suffers from learning difficulties.

“Both his parents died from heroin overdoses in 2000 and 2001 and that was when Mr Ward entered the criminal justice system,” the lawyer added.

The district judge disagreed saying the defendant’s offending began in 1994.

Advertisement

Advertisement

“He can’t use that as an excuse for his offending,” she said.

His solicitor told the court his client’s offending has significantly reduced due to the fact that his partners gave birth to five children but one of the children passed away after suffering meningitis.

“This presented him with significant issues regarding his mental health and reengaging with drug offending,” he said, adding Ward has been diagnosed with anxiety and depression plus he attends a facility to help him with his mental health and drug use.

“He is also in receipt of methadone which is a substitute for the heroin that he has been addicted to.

Advertisement

Advertisement

"There is simply no excuse for carrying a knife on a train. He is sorry for that,” said the solicitor suggesting that Maghaberry is not the best place for him given his mental health and drug issues.

He said he realised there was no pre-sentence report as his client did not engage.

District Judge Bernie Kelly said: "Are you suggesting I give him a discharge or a fine?”

“It is whether that custody is immediate or suspended,” said his solicitor. Mrs Kelly said Ward would continue to get methadone in prison and when he comes off the drugs his mental health will improve ‘literally overnight’.

Advertisement

Advertisement

District Judge Kelly said: “These are serious charges,especially the possession of an offensive weapon, namely a knife, on a train. You cannot behave like that.”

Ward was given a three months jail term in respect of each of the charges attaching a £25 Offender Levy to the first charge of possession of an offensive weapon and for the terms to run concurrently.

In relation to Ms Thompson, her solicitor pointed out that she had no knife nor does she have a criminal record. The district judge said: “Her mistake was to interfere with police operations and she chose not to turn up at court and cooperate with police.”

Her solicitor said: “It is inexcusable Ms Thompson didn’t attend. However, she had overdosed and was in a coma and had to go to the Wellbeing Centre in Belfast, which is why she wasn’t able to attend.”

Advertisement

Advertisement

He said Thompson was attending court with a Woman’s Service link worker at Annsgate. He said Thompson was engaging well with the service and is getting help as, because of her relationship with Ward, she contracted HIV and is on daily medication. That relationship is now over and Thompson is also on a daily methadone course as a substitute for her heroin addiction. She is also working towards getting into a rehabilitation programme in the coming weeks.

"She has no criminal record and, despite being a chronic heroin addict the majority of her life, she has maintained a clean criminal record,” said her solicitor who added that the defendant had been sexually abused as a child and this led her towards a life of drugs.

“Her father Andrew Thompson was murdered in a house fire in Newry,” the solicitor told the court.