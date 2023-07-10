Register
Heroin addict with more than 200 convictions is jailed for shoplifting spree

A heroin addict who stole goods to try to sell on to get money to buy drugs has been jailed for three months for a string of shoplifting offences last year.
By Antrim Court Reporter
Published 10th Jul 2023, 16:43 BST
Updated 10th Jul 2023, 17:01 BST

Kelly McKee (32), with an address listed as Main Street in Ahoghill, admitted stealing meat worth £176 from Lidl in Ballymena on June 4; groceries worth £62 from Spar Cullybackey on August 9; items worth £113 from The Range in Ballymena on September 12; £37 worth of groceries from Spar in Ahoghill on December 12; and £25 worth of items from Spar in Ahoghill on December 16.

The defendant appeared via video link from Hydebank prison at Antrim Magistrates' Court, sitting in Ballymena.

A defence lawyer said the defendant has a "chronic" heroin addiction and the offences happened when she was under the influence of drugs.

Ballymena courthouse. Picture: National WorldBallymena courthouse. Picture: National World
The lawyer said there was "little degree of planning" to the shoplifting and the defendant made no attempt to conceal her identity.

The lawyer said McKee would steal goods to try to sell on to get money to buy heroin.

The court heard the defendant had 202 previous convictions including 60 for theft and 56 for fraud.

District Judge Nigel Broderick said that unfortunately attempts by the courts to stop the defendant offending had been unsuccessful.

The judge ordered that the three-month sentence be served consecutively to a jail term the defendant is currently serving.