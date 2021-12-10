Heroin addict with over 300 convictions has been ‘sleeping rough’ in Belfast

Details emerged as Noel Campbell was sentenced for possessing heroin and shoplifting.

Previous courts heard the defendant has over 300 convictions.

Defence barrister Neil Moore said after a “relapse” it was “quite tragic” that at his age, Campbell “lost” his accommodation in Ballymena and found himself “sleeping rough in Belfast”.

He said the defendant now has “settled accommodation” in Belfast and is “managing” his addiction.

District Judge Nigel Broderick said he would adjourn sentencing in the case until after the Christmas and New Year period to see if the defendant could remain in settled accommodation and stay out of trouble.

The judge told Campbell at Antrim Court, sitting in Ballymena: “I regard you as a high risk of further offending.”

He said he wanted to “protect any of the shopkeepers in Belfast and elsewhere”.

Adjourning the case to mid-January the judge told Campbell: “Stay out of trouble. If you don’t you are going to Maghaberry (prison).”