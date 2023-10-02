A heroin and cocaine addict, who stole more than £300 worth of goods from Asda in Portadown after getting a ‘wish list’ from friends, regarded herself as a Robin Hood type, Craigavon Magistrates Court heard.

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

Joanna Kitta, aged 31, from Ballybay Avenue in Portadown, appeared before the court on Wednesday charged with one count of theft.

District Judge Francis Rafferty asked for her record and was told there was a caution for possession of a Class A drug on April 19, 2023.

Advertisement

Advertisement

Sign up to the daily Crime UK newsletter. All the latest crime news and trials from across the UK. Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know you can manage your profile, and explore all of the available newsletters from NorthernIrelandWorld within your account. Edit Preferences Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

A Prosecutor told the court that on Friday March 24 this year at around 5.45pm police were tasked to Asda amid reports of an ‘ongoing theft’.

Craigavon Courthouse. Picture credit: Tony Hendron.

"Police spoke to security staff who detained a female who had been stopped outside the shop with a number of items without a receipt. The reporting party stated that at approximately 5.30pm it was brought to his attention by a member of the public that a female, described as 5’3” with a limp wearing a grey jacket, leggings and black trainers had pushed a trolley full of items totalling £304.66 through an empty till aisle and left the shop in the direction of Bridge Street.

"The defendant was stopped by a member of security who had observed a bottle of Jameson whiskey with security tags attached to the bottle. The reporting party asked the defendant to come back into the shop so she could verify she had paid for the items and remove the security tag.

"Police spoke to the woman who was cautioned for theft and she made no reply. During interview she made full admission to taking the items without paying. All goods were returned fit for resale,” said the Prosecutor.

Advertisement

Advertisement

District Judge Francis Rafferty, who had read the Pre-Sentence Report, said: “So the defendant sees herself as some type of Robin Hood figure?”

"The author of that report commented on that explanation,” said Kitta’s solicitor.

The District Judge read part of the report: “Members of the community sent her a message prior to entering Asda with a list of items they wanted. Miss Kitta reports that she intended to sell everything she stole to said members of her local community for half the original price. She said she wanted to help families who couldn’t afford these items.

"In exploring this, Miss Kitta was asked to explain why, if those items were stolen to assist families who couldn’t afford them, were two bottles of whiskey among the stolen goods. She was vague in her response.”

Advertisement

Advertisement

Kitta’s solicitor said: “Yes, it is accepted that that explanation doesn’t fully stack up. This lady is a cocaine and heroin addict. It is clear her actions were to fund those addictions.”

The District Judge said: “She doesn’t seem to connect her depression and anxiety to her several times a week use of cocaine.” The defendant’s solicitor admitted there would be a correlation.

The District Judge noted she was regarded as a ‘medium’ risk of reoffending and there are a number of matters outstanding. Her solicitor said this was Kitta’s first offence and, while there are charges relating to alleged offences in July, there has been nothing since.