High-end electrical tools taken in Coleraine burglary

Sometime between 1:30am and 2am, it was reported that entry was gained at the grounds of the property.

It was reported that items, including a number of high-end electrical tools were taken during the incident.

Enquiries are continuing and police would appeal to anyone with any information in relation to this matter, to contact detectives on 101 quoting reference number 1421 15/08/22. A report can be made online using the non-emergency reporting form via http://www.psni.police.uk/makeareport/ Information can also be provided to Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111 or online at http://crimestoppers-uk.org/