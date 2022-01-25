A PSNI spokesperson said: “Police are investigating a burglary at a commercial premises in the Cairn Drive area of Portadown between 3.30pm on Sunday 23rd January and 8am on Monday 24th January.

“A number of high value items including paint spray guns, polishers and impact drivers (pictured below) have been taken.

Sign up to our daily NorthernIrelandWorld Today newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

“As a result a local business is at a loss of the tools required to serve the local community.

A number of high value tools have been stolen from commercial premises in Portadown, Co Armagh.

“If you seen or heard anything suspicious in this area at the time, or you believe any of the items pictured are being sold in suspicious circumstances, please contact Police on 101 and quote reference number: 316 of 24/01/2022

“Alternatively, you can contact Crimestoppers anonymously on: 0800 555 111.”

-

-

A number of high value tools have been stolen from commercial premises in Portadown, Co Armagh.

A number of high value tools have been stolen from commercial premises in Portadown, Co Armagh.

A number of high value tools have been stolen from commercial premises in Portadown, Co Armagh.

A number of high value tools have been stolen from commercial premises in Portadown, Co Armagh.

A number of high value tools have been stolen from commercial premises in Portadown, Co Armagh.