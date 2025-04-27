Hillsborough: home broken into and jewellery and cash stolen
A quantity of jewellery and money have stolen during a burglary in Hillsborough.
Detectives are appealing for information following the incident at residential premises at the Magheraconluce Road area.
It was reported to police that sometime between 6.45am and 8pm on Saturday, April 26, entry was gained to a property in the area.
A sum of money and a quantity of jewellery was taken during the incident.
Police enquiries are continuing and anyone with information is asked to contact police on 101, quoting reference number 1360 26/04/25.