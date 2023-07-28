Hillsborough man fined by Lisburn Magistrates Court after admitting possession of cannabis

A Hillsborough man has appeared at Lisburn Magistrates Court charged with possession of a Class B drug, namely cannabis.

John Watson, 28, whose address was given as Dromore Road in Hillsborough, pleaded guilty to the charge of possession.

The court heard that on Thursday April 6 police on patrol in the McKinstry Road area of Lisburn observed a white Citroen. They spoke to the driver who identified himself as the defendant.

The police noted a smell of cannabis in the vehicle and carried out a search under the Misuse of Drugs Act.

Hillsborugh man is fined for possession of cannabis. Pic credit: Google

During the search a small container with a small amount of cannabis, said to be approximately 2g, was discovered.

The police carried out a notebook interview and the defendant admitted ownership of the cannabis for his own use.

Defence said that the defendant made full admission at the scene and conceded that there were relevant convictions on his record.

"It was a very small amount and was for his own personal use,” the Defence continued.

"The seriousness of it isn’t lost on him. He suffers from Graves Disease and uses the cannabis medicinally to ease his symptoms.”

Defence urged the Judge to deal with the defendant as leniently as possible.

During sentencing, Deputy District Judge Peter Mateer said: “He has a history of possessing cannabis. Fortunately for him it is always for a small amount so he is a cannabis user rather than a cannabis dealer.

"The law says this substance is illegal and he knows that and is flouting the law.”