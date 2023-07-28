Register
NationalWorldTV
BREAKING
Gran Canaria hit with wildfires - flights now at risk
Body found in search for firefighter missing in English Channel
Randy Meisner: founding member of The Eagles dies aged 77
Prince Harry legal battle with media set set for High Court trial
British rapper who became ISIS killer found dead in prison cell
Sinead O’Connor dead at the age of 56

Hillsborough man fined by Lisburn Magistrates Court after admitting possession of cannabis

A Hillsborough man has appeared at Lisburn Magistrates Court charged with possession of a Class B drug, namely cannabis.
By Lisburn Court Reporter
Published 28th Jul 2023, 15:46 BST
Updated 28th Jul 2023, 15:46 BST

John Watson, 28, whose address was given as Dromore Road in Hillsborough, pleaded guilty to the charge of possession.

The court heard that on Thursday April 6 police on patrol in the McKinstry Road area of Lisburn observed a white Citroen. They spoke to the driver who identified himself as the defendant.

The police noted a smell of cannabis in the vehicle and carried out a search under the Misuse of Drugs Act.

Most Popular
Hillsborugh man is fined for possession of cannabis. Pic credit: GoogleHillsborugh man is fined for possession of cannabis. Pic credit: Google
Hillsborugh man is fined for possession of cannabis. Pic credit: Google

During the search a small container with a small amount of cannabis, said to be approximately 2g, was discovered.

The police carried out a notebook interview and the defendant admitted ownership of the cannabis for his own use.

Defence said that the defendant made full admission at the scene and conceded that there were relevant convictions on his record.

"It was a very small amount and was for his own personal use,” the Defence continued.

"The seriousness of it isn’t lost on him. He suffers from Graves Disease and uses the cannabis medicinally to ease his symptoms.”

Defence urged the Judge to deal with the defendant as leniently as possible.

Read More
Dobbies’ Lisburn store gives customers hot tips for summer gardening at free wor...

During sentencing, Deputy District Judge Peter Mateer said: “He has a history of possessing cannabis. Fortunately for him it is always for a small amount so he is a cannabis user rather than a cannabis dealer.

"The law says this substance is illegal and he knows that and is flouting the law.”

Mr Mateer imposed a fine of £400 and an offender’s levy of £15. He also ordered the destruction of the drugs.