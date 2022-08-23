Hillsborough man fined for allowing dogs to foul in forest park

Sign up to our daily NorthernIrelandWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

On August 16, Mr Brian Alexander McNally of Trench Road, Royal Hillsborough, was convicted by District Judge Watters on two counts of letting his dogs foul in Hillsborough Forest Park on June 22, 2021.

Mr McNally was also convicted on two counts of obstructing a Council Officer in their duties when he refused to respond to the officer or give his details.

The final charges connected to Mr McNally related to three unlicensed dogs and on these counts he pleaded guilty in Court.

This case ran as a contest and the defendant argued that his animals did not foul as they had already ‘emptied’ earlier that day and, knowing his dogs, it was impossible. He also argued that he was not obliged to give the Council officer his details by virtue of the fact they had no power to seek details or issue Fixed Penalty Notices.

Mr McNally was referred to the relevant provisions of the Dogs (Northern Ireland) Order 1983 which states the officers powers in this respect and the Judge was satisfied that the Council officers witness statement was correct in that she observed the dogs fouling.

Mr McNally was fined £100 for allowing his dogs to foul in Hillsborough Forest Park, and for obstructing Council Officers in their line of duty. He was also ordered to pay £300 towards the Council costs, £34 summons fee and £15 offender levy.

Chair of Environmental Services, Councillor Martin Gregg said: “We welcome this conviction which emphasises that the Council has a zero tolerance in relation to dog fouling.

“The Council gives a high priority to reports of dog fouling and operates a rigorous enforcement policy to ensure full compliance with the law. Complaints are investigated thoroughly and, where necessary, offenders are prosecuted.

“We would appeal to the public to report offenders in confidence to help us stop fouling and improve the cleanliness of our local communities.”