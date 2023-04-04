A Hillsborough man has appeared at Lisburn Magistrates Court charged with theft.

Richard Morgan (59), whose address was given as Crombeg Mews in Hillsborough, was charged with theft of a garden bench. He also faced a further charge of converting criminal property, which was withdrawn by the Public Prosecution Service.

The court heard that on September 16, 2022, police received a report of the theft of a bespoke garden bench in Dromara, which was said to be valued at between £700-£800.

Advertisement

Advertisement

The owner found the bench advertised on Facebook Marketplace and identified it as his property.

Hillsborough man pleads guilty to theft at Lisburn Magistrates Court. Pic by Google

Police spoke to the woman who had sold the bench on Facebook Marketplace She told officers her partner had given her the bench and she didn’t know it was stolen.

Advertisement

Advertisement

The defendant, who appeared in court unrepresented, pleaded guilty to the charge of theft.