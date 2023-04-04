Register
Edit Account-Sign Out
My AccountSign Out
NationalWorldTV
BREAKING
4 hours ago Here’s why Twitter’s bird logo is now a dog
36 minutes ago Woman who claimed she was Madeleine McCann gets answers after DNA test
1 hour ago Apple Weather down for iPhone and iOS users worldwide - here’s why
2 hours ago Fleetwood Mac star Christine McVie’s cause of death disclosed
2 hours ago Hugh Jackman updates fans on skin cancer scare
4 hours ago TikTok fined £12.7m for child data protection breaches

Hillsborough man pleads guilty to theft of a bespoke garden bench which ended up for sale on Facebook Marketplace

A Hillsborough man has appeared at Lisburn Magistrates Court charged with theft.

By Lisburn Court Reporter
Published 4th Apr 2023, 12:01 BST

Richard Morgan (59), whose address was given as Crombeg Mews in Hillsborough, was charged with theft of a garden bench. He also faced a further charge of converting criminal property, which was withdrawn by the Public Prosecution Service.

The court heard that on September 16, 2022, police received a report of the theft of a bespoke garden bench in Dromara, which was said to be valued at between £700-£800.

The owner found the bench advertised on Facebook Marketplace and identified it as his property.

Most Popular
Hillsborough man pleads guilty to theft at Lisburn Magistrates Court. Pic by GoogleHillsborough man pleads guilty to theft at Lisburn Magistrates Court. Pic by Google
Hillsborough man pleads guilty to theft at Lisburn Magistrates Court. Pic by Google

Police spoke to the woman who had sold the bench on Facebook Marketplace She told officers her partner had given her the bench and she didn’t know it was stolen.

Read More
Discover Lisburn Castlereagh’s royal connections with children’s coronation work...

The defendant, who appeared in court unrepresented, pleaded guilty to the charge of theft.

District Judge Rosie Watters ordered a Probation report, with the defendant to reappear at Lisburn Magistrate’s Court on May 11 for sentencing.