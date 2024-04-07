Watch more of our videos on Shots!

John Watson, 28, whose address was given as Dromore Road in Hillsborough, appeared before Lisburn Magistrates Court charged with possession of a Class B drug, namely cannabis.

The court heard that on Wednesday, May 10, 2023 at 2.10pm, police on mobile patrol on the Moira Road in Lisburn, stopped a white van which was being driven by the defendant.

On speaking with the defendant, the police noted the smell of cannabis and informed the defendant he would be searched.

During a search of the vehicle, a small amount of cannabis in a grinder was found under a loose cover on the gear stick.

A notebook interview was carried out and the defendant made full admission.

During sentencing, District Judge Rosie Watters said: “There is obviously an issue that needs to be dealt with.

"People who drive cars under the influence of cannabis are a risk to us all and a risk to themselves.

"The next time he will go to prison so he needs to be thinking of sorting his life out in other ways.”

Ms Watters imposed a prison sentence of two months, suspended for two years.

Addressing the defendant, Ms Watters said: "On all sorts of levels it is madness to use illegal drugs.

"You are giving money to thugs and paramilitaries, you are destroying your own health and your mental health, and putting yourself and other people in danger.