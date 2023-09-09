Register
BREAKING
Strictly Come Dancing 2023 start date revealed
Daniel Khalife arrested by police after escaping HMP Wandsworth
Danny Masterson sentenced 30 years to life in prison
Gogglebox favourites quit show in shock exit
Runrig lead singer Bruce Guthro dead at 62
Runrig lead singer Bruce Guthro dead at 62

Hillsborough woman (75) banned from the roads for drink driving

A woman from Hillsborough has been disqualified for a year after she pleaded guilty to driving with excess alcohol.
By Lisburn Court Reporter
Published 9th Sep 2023, 11:13 BST
Updated 9th Sep 2023, 11:15 BST
Watch more videos on Shots!
and live on Freeview channel 276
Visit Shots! now

Aileen Creaney, 75, whose address was given as Monument Road in Hillsborough, appeared before Lisburn Magistrates Court.

The court heard that on August 11, 2023 at 8.15pm, police received a report that the defendant had drunk a bottle of wine before getting into a car and driving to an off licence in Hillsborough to get more alcohol.

Police found the defendant in her car outside the off licence.

Most Popular
A Hillsborough woman has been banned from the roads after pleading guilty to drink driving, Pic credit: GoogleA Hillsborough woman has been banned from the roads after pleading guilty to drink driving, Pic credit: Google
A Hillsborough woman has been banned from the roads after pleading guilty to drink driving, Pic credit: Google

A breath test gave an evidential reading of 59 microgrammes of alcohol per 100 millilitres of breath, the legal limit being 35 microgrammes of alcohol per 100 millilitres of breath.

Read More
Calling all flute and percussion players! Cahard Flute Band is starting a new co...

Defence said: “She had a couple of glasses of wine. She was over the limit and she shouldn’t have been driving.”

District Judge Rosie Watters disqualified the defendant from driving for 12 months.

Ms Watters also imposed a fine of £250 and an offender’s levy of £15.