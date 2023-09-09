A woman from Hillsborough has been disqualified for a year after she pleaded guilty to driving with excess alcohol.

Aileen Creaney, 75, whose address was given as Monument Road in Hillsborough, appeared before Lisburn Magistrates Court.

The court heard that on August 11, 2023 at 8.15pm, police received a report that the defendant had drunk a bottle of wine before getting into a car and driving to an off licence in Hillsborough to get more alcohol.

Police found the defendant in her car outside the off licence.

A Hillsborough woman has been banned from the roads after pleading guilty to drink driving, Pic credit: Google

A breath test gave an evidential reading of 59 microgrammes of alcohol per 100 millilitres of breath, the legal limit being 35 microgrammes of alcohol per 100 millilitres of breath.

Defence said: “She had a couple of glasses of wine. She was over the limit and she shouldn’t have been driving.”

District Judge Rosie Watters disqualified the defendant from driving for 12 months.