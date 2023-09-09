Hillsborough woman (75) banned from the roads for drink driving
Aileen Creaney, 75, whose address was given as Monument Road in Hillsborough, appeared before Lisburn Magistrates Court.
The court heard that on August 11, 2023 at 8.15pm, police received a report that the defendant had drunk a bottle of wine before getting into a car and driving to an off licence in Hillsborough to get more alcohol.
Police found the defendant in her car outside the off licence.
A breath test gave an evidential reading of 59 microgrammes of alcohol per 100 millilitres of breath, the legal limit being 35 microgrammes of alcohol per 100 millilitres of breath.
Defence said: “She had a couple of glasses of wine. She was over the limit and she shouldn’t have been driving.”
District Judge Rosie Watters disqualified the defendant from driving for 12 months.
Ms Watters also imposed a fine of £250 and an offender’s levy of £15.