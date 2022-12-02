Hillsborough woman given six month suspended prison sentence following a 'campaign of harassment'

A Hillsborough woman has said she is “very ashamed” after appearing at Lisburn Magistrates Court on Thursday December 1 charged with harassing a neighbour.

The court heard that June McCallum (50), whose address was given as Crombeg Court Hillsborough, was charged that between April 2021 to July 25, 2022 in contravention of Article 3 of the Protection from Harassment (Northern Ireland) Order 1997 pursued a course of conduct which amounted to harassment.

During the case, District Judge Rosie Waters called her actions “a campaign of harassment”.

Defence admitted it was “a serious case, there’s no doubt about it.”

A Hillsborough woman was handed a suspended prison sentence following a 'campaign of harassment'

He continued: “She has issues in her life with PTSD. She has issues with her mental health. This has escalated beyond the point it should have been resolved.”

Criticising the defendant for not pleading guilty to the charges at an early date and forcing the court to convict her in her absence, the District Judge imposed a six month custodial sentence, suspended for two years.

During sentencing, District Judge Waters told the defendant: “It wasn’t just a short term thing. It was a campaign of harassment.

"You ought to regret it and see the error of your ways.”

She also warned the defendant not to repeat her actions, saying: “The reality is you will be back in front of me if you commit any further offences.

"I do not want to see you back here again. If you do this to the victim or any other person again in the future I will send you to prison. Do not come back here.”