HMRC and PSNI seize more than nine million cigarettes from lorry near Lisburn

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

A lorry driver has been arrested following the seizure of more than nine million cigarettes on the A1 near Lisburn.

HM Revenue and Customs (HMRC), supported by the Police Service of Northern Ireland (PSNI), seized the cigarettes - worth an estimated £5 million in duty and taxes.

The 45-foot lorry was stopped by the PSNI as it travelled northbound in the Lisburn area on May 8

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to the daily Crime UK newsletter. All the latest crime news and trials from across the UK. Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to NorthernIrelandWorld, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Officers seized 9.3 million cigarettes from the container. A 31-year-old man was arrested and released on bail.

A lorry driver has been arrested following the seizure of more than nine million cigarettes near Lisburn. Picture: Pacemaker (stock image).

Dermot Clarke, assistant director of the Fraud Investigation Service, HMRC, said: “The trade in illicit cigarettes and tobacco damages funding for essential public services and undermines legitimate traders including small, independent shops that serve local communities.

"HMRC continues to work closely with our partners to relentlessly pursue the determined minority who refuse to play by the rules.”

Detective Chief Superintendent Emma Neill, PSNI, said: “These seizures send a powerful message to those engaged in this type of crime.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad