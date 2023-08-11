The actions of a homeless man who spat at another person have been described as ‘quite disgusting’ by the district judge at Craigavon Magistrates Court.

Aaron Hughes, aged 31, of no fixed abode, appeared at court on Friday via video link from Maghaberry Prison charged with common assault.

Craigavon Courthouse. Picture credit: National World.

A prosecutor revealed that on July 26 at around 9.45pm, police got a 999 call regarding an assault on Portadown’s main street. Shen police arrived they met a man they had previous dealings with earlier that day, the defendant. Hughes was ‘highly intoxicated and causing annoyance to passers-by and was given advice to move along’ which police said he did.

Following the report of the assault, police witnessed the defendant approaching the male injured party and walked away on seeing the police. The injured party disclosed Hughes had spat on him, stood on his right foot causing him pain.

Hughes was later found in Thomas Street, Portadown and was arrested and handcuffed.

During interview, the defendant claimed the injured party had ‘set him up’ on two previous nights to be assaulted with iron bars and claimed he was acting in self defence when ‘swinging’ at the injured party during the reported assault.

Hughes’ solicitor said it was clearly not self defence and he had advised his client on that and has accepted that.

The solicitor said that throughout his childhood he had a ‘lot of difficulties growing up’. “He was in and out of courts and in and out of prison. There was a tailing off and for quite a few years he did very well and got himself into a church. He was well integrated in that church and was trouble-free throughout that time.

"Very sadly in the last number of years his mental health has taken quite a nose dive. He is homeless now and estranged from his family entirely. He calls into my office on an almost daily basis and essential he just walks the streets. He has been in and out of custody quite recently due to a few incidents. He can’t get a bail address because of the position that he is in. It is really quite sad. I am quite happy to do what I can to help this man and it is quite sad to see him in the position that he is compared to how well he had been doing,” said the solicitor.

The lawyer added that his client had also been trying to help himself and was in sheltered accommodation but unfortunately that fell through.

“He has been trying to contact banks etc to try and set up some kind of employment situation for himself. He is trying to do something. Once someone falls between the cracks it’s quite difficult for them to get out of it.

"This was quite a disgusting incident. I think the other guy might be on the streets as well and set him up on two occasions but that doesn’t excuse his actions,” said the lawyer who asked for leniency.”