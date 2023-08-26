Homeless man produced knife in front of staff at Coleraine Housing Executive office

A homeless man who produced a knife in front of staff at the Housing Executive office in Coleraine has been given a five months jail term, suspended for two years.

Benjamin O'Donnell (38), of no fixed abode, admitted a charge of possessing a knife 'without good reason or lawful authority' at the Abbey Street office on Wednesday, August 23 this year.

He appeared at Ballymena Magistrates' Court on Thursday.

A prosecutor told the court that the defendant was seeking a house and whilst at the office he "produced a knife in front of staff".

Ballymena courthouse. Picture: National World

The prosecutor said: "The weapon had been placed under the protective perspex screen which separates staff from service users. The statement from the staff member does say it wasn't like he threw it, it was more just to prove that he had it".

The court heard the defendant said he had been living rough in Belfast and had the knife for his own protection as "he had seen, first hand, lots of violence in the past".

A defence barrister said the defendant was asked to leave a hostel in Belfast because he lit a scented candle and the hostel had a rule regarding "no naked flames".

The lawyer said the defendant then slept rough in Belfast and after somebody attempted to stab him he had a knife.