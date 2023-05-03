A drunk homeless man who was being abusive at a Portadown street, shouting obscenities including ‘Orange b**tards’ and ‘I’ll slit your throat’ has been given a five-month jail term.

Malachy McCann, aged 24, of no fixed abode, appeared before Craigavon Magistrates Court via video link from Maghaberry Prison accused of disorderly behaviour, assaulting police and resisting police.

The court was told on Saturday December 17 at around 9pm police were tasked for a ‘Concern for Safety’ in the Charlestown Road, Portadown area, regarding an ‘intoxicated male’ identified as the defendant.

The prosecutor said: “He was shouting and swearing in a residential area with members of the public present and young children. He was heard to be shouting ‘you Orange Bs’, ‘You f**king touts’ and ‘I’ll slit your throat’ when police arrived.”

Court hammer

“When police approached he became abusive towards police, shouting and swearing and refusing to move away despite repeated warnings,” the prosecutor said, adding that while police were attempting to assist him towards a police car he swung his left elbow at one of the officers in an attempt to strike him and he was restrained by police but despite warnings continued to shout and swear.

He was arrested for a number of offences but, when taken to Banbridge police station, he was deemed unfit for interview until the next day. When interviewed he admitted taking alcohol and said he had been at his brother’s grave and got lost on his way home and became frustrated. “When police arrived he felt they were bullying him and denied hitting or attempting to hit any officer,” the prosecutor added.

McCann’s barrister Joel Lindsay said his client had been in custody on remand since this as he was unable to get a bail address and he has now served the equivalent of an eight-month sentence.

District Judge Bernie Kelly said McCann had just been released from custody after committing a similar offence. She said he may find himself on more serious charges and going to the Crown Court “because we are running out of sentencing”.

