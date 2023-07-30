Register
Homeowners left ‘very shaken’ after Newtownabbey property ransacked

The residents of a Newtownabbey property have been left very shaken after returning to find their home ransacked.
By The Newsroom
Published 30th Jul 2023, 14:36 BST
Updated 30th Jul 2023, 14:42 BST
Police are appealing for information after the burglary in Newtownabbey. .Picture by: Arthur Allison/Pacemaker Press.Police are appealing for information after the burglary in Newtownabbey. .Picture by: Arthur Allison/Pacemaker Press.
Police are appealing for information after the burglary in Newtownabbey. .Picture by: Arthur Allison/Pacemaker Press.

The burglary occurred in the Woodfield Glen area last night (Sunday).

Appealing for information about the incident, a police spokesperson said: “We received a report at 12.30am on Sunday, 30th July, that the homeowners had returned to the property and found it completely ransacked.

“At this stage it appears that the burglars left empty handed but the homeowners have understandably been left very shaken by the intrusion.

"Our enquiries are ongoing, and we would appeal to anyone with any information, or who may have witnessed suspicious activity in the area between 6.30pm on Saturday 29th July and 12.30am on Sunday 30th July, to contact us on 101, quoting reference number 60 of 30/07/23.”

A report can also be made online using the non-emergency reporting form via http://www.psni.police.uk/makeareport/. You can also contact Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111 or online at http://crimestoppers-uk.org/