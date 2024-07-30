Homes evacuated and roads closed due to security alert in Portadown, says PSNI

By Carmel Robinson
Published 30th Jul 2024, 22:48 BST
Updated 30th Jul 2024, 23:53 BST
A number of homes have been evacuated in Portadown due to a security alert with road closures in place tonight.

It is understood the alert is near the Seagoe Hotel.

A PSNI spokesperson said: “Police are currently at the scene of a security alert in the Upper Church Lane area of Portadown, this evening, Tuesday 30th July.

"A number of homes in the area have been evacuated, and there are road closures are place.

Upper Church Lane, Portadown, Co Armagh Photo courtesy of Google

"Police are asking members of the public to avoid the area at this time.”

Armagh, Banbridge and Craigavon Councillor Paul Duffy said: “There is an ongoing situation at Upper Church Lane in Portadown. I am very concerned at what is happening. My concern is for families, particularly those with young children and the elderly who have been evacuated from their homes.

"I am also concerned for visitors to the Seagoe Hotel and to this area,” said Cllr Duffy.