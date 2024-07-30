Watch more of our videos on Shots!

A number of homes have been evacuated in Portadown due to a security alert with road closures in place tonight.

It is understood the alert is near the Seagoe Hotel.

A PSNI spokesperson said: “Police are currently at the scene of a security alert in the Upper Church Lane area of Portadown, this evening, Tuesday 30th July.

"A number of homes in the area have been evacuated, and there are road closures are place.

Upper Church Lane, Portadown, Co Armagh Photo courtesy of Google

"Police are asking members of the public to avoid the area at this time.”

Armagh, Banbridge and Craigavon Councillor Paul Duffy said: “There is an ongoing situation at Upper Church Lane in Portadown. I am very concerned at what is happening. My concern is for families, particularly those with young children and the elderly who have been evacuated from their homes.