Police are currently at the scene of a security alert in the Colinvale area of Dunmurry.

A public safety operation is in place following the report of the discovery of a suspicious device this morning, Friday, July 11.

Cordons are in place and the public is advised to avoid the area, or use an alternative route, if possible.

A number of homes have been evacuated.

There are no further details at this stage. More updates to follow in due course.