Homes searched and drugs seized during proactive policing activity in Lurgan, Portadown and Craigavon

Nine houses were searched and a quantity of suspected drugs seized by police in the Armagh, Banbridge and Craigavon area on Thursday as part of a dedicated operation against the supply of illegal drugs.

Neighbourhood Inspector for Portadown, Adam Ruston said: “Today, Thursday, September 7, a number of officers from across different teams within the Police Service worked together to conduct a number of searches related to the supply of illegal drugs.

"Today’s activity was an opportunity for us, as police officers and staff, to focus on our strengths. By working together across our departments we were able to highlight our everyday work to disrupt crime, take drugs off our streets and keep our communities safer.

"During the operation, there were nine houses searched, one stop and search of an individual and one vehicle searched across the Lurgan, Portadown, Armagh, Craigavon and Banbridge areas. A number of items were seized during these searches, with a quantity of suspected Class A, B and C drugs taken off our streets.

Some of the drugs seized during the searches. Picture: PSNI

"Two men, aged 48 and 53, were issued community resolution notices in relation to these seizures and a man will also be reported to the PPS for motoring and drug offences.

"Police are committed to tackling the scourge of drugs in our communities, and we will continue to proactively investigate and carry out searches linked to the drugs trade and identify those involved in this illegal activity. We have seen how the sale, supply and consumption of illegal drugs ruins lives, can devastate families and communities. The criminals involved don’t care about the wider impact their drug dealing will have on the wider community and public services. All they care about is lining their own pockets.

"We are determined to disrupt their criminal activity and anyone involved in the drugs trade. Anyone tempted to become involved in illegal drugs should be under no illusion; we will seek to identify them, arrest them and place them before the courts.