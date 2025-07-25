Hooded trio leave empty handed after attempted ATM theft in Newtownabbey
In an appeal for information and witnesses following the incident, Detective Sergeant Monaghan said: “Shortly before 12.45am, it was reported that three people, wearing gloves and with their hoods up and faces covered, entered a garage forecourt carrying a number of tools.
“Two of them began to prise open the rear of the ATM, however, they then left the scene, empty-handed.
“Officers remain at the scene this morning, conducting enquiries, and we are asking anyone who was in the area at the time and witnessed any suspicious activity, or who has any information which could assist, to get in touch. The number to call is 101, quoting reference number 39 of 25/07/25.”
A report also can be submitted online using the non-emergency reporting form or Crimestoppers can be contacted anonymously on 0800 555 111.