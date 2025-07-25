Police remain at the scene following an attempted ATM theft in the Manse Road area of Newtownabbey in the early hours of Friday (July 25).

Sign up to the daily Crime UK newsletter. All the latest crime news and trials from across the UK. Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to NorthernIrelandWorld, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

In an appeal for information and witnesses following the incident, Detective Sergeant Monaghan said: “Shortly before 12.45am, it was reported that three people, wearing gloves and with their hoods up and faces covered, entered a garage forecourt carrying a number of tools.

“Two of them began to prise open the rear of the ATM, however, they then left the scene, empty-handed.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Police can be contacted on 101. Photo: Pacemaker

“Officers remain at the scene this morning, conducting enquiries, and we are asking anyone who was in the area at the time and witnessed any suspicious activity, or who has any information which could assist, to get in touch. The number to call is 101, quoting reference number 39 of 25/07/25.”

A report also can be submitted online using the non-emergency reporting form or Crimestoppers can be contacted anonymously on 0800 555 111.