Horror as drugs found my mum walking child to Craigavon shop

Warnings have been issued for parents to be alert after a bag of drugs was found by a young mother walking her child to a Craigavon shop.

By Carmel Robinson
Tuesday, 28th June 2022, 9:44 am

The incident happened yesterday morning in the Meadowbrook estate, and community leaders describe the drugs find as ‘an absolute disgrace’.

A spokesperson said: “Folks please warn your children not to touch anything lying about the estate!

“This is a bag of drugs that was found this morning around the power box at the bottom of the estate by a lady who was walking a child to the local shop.

Suspected drugs found in Craigavon housing estate by a young mother.

“This is an absolute disgrace. What if some child would’ve found this dirty drug and taken it. This isn’t the 1st bag to be found around the estate outside peoples homes, disgusting.”

