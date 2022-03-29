Hospital charges withdrawn after Newtownabbey man sent letters of apology

Stephen Spence, of Ballyclare Road, Newtownabbey, was charged in relation to December 23 last year.
A defence lawyer told an earlier court the defendant was “keen” to write two letters of apology.
A prosecutor had said they should be sent to “the investigating officer and the hospital staff”.
The previous court heard if the letters were sent the charges would be withdrawn.
Ballymena Magistrates Court has now been told the charges have withdrawn and a caution administered.
A defence lawyer said it had been a “very bad assault on police in a hospital”.