A hospital employee who fellow staff members believed was intoxicated when she arrived at Antrim Area Hospital was off work that day and had gone in pick up a computer, her solicitor told a court.

Geraldine Sheeran (58), of Oakland Grove in Antrim town, had an alcohol in breath reading of 88 - the legal limit is 35 - after police saw her exiting her car at her home on her way back from the hospital on February 7 this year.

A prosecutor told Antrim Magistrates Court, sitting in Ballymena, police received a report that the defendant had arrived at her place of work, the hospital, and staff believed she was intoxicated. The defendant then left in her car which police saw near her home.

When she exited the vehicle she was unsteady on her feet and her speech was slurred.

A defence solicitor said the defendant wished to express her "sorrow, regret and embarrassment". The lawyer said his client had been "off work that particular day but her computer had broken down".

He added: "Her employer had contacted her to say the new computer had arrived and stupidly, having consumed three glasses of wine, she drove up to the hospital to pick that item up and was then reported by a member of staff."