Full details have yet to be outlined in connection with Adam Patrick Toner (36), of Great James Street in Derry/Londonderry. He has pleaded guilty to offences committed in March last year.
He admitted disorderly behaviour, indecent behaviour, criminal damage to a police cell van and a PSNI cell and possession of cannabis, diazepam and pregabalin.
Advertisement
Advertisement
Following the guilty plea to indecent behaviour, a prosecutor said a charge of exposure of private parts was being withdrawn against Toner.
The prosecutor said the case was "aggravated by hostility". The case was adjourned to September 12 for a pre-sentence report.
District Judge Nigel Broderick told the defendant: "Custody is very much on the agenda."