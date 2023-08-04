A man’s behaviour at Antrim Area Hospital was "aggravated by hostility", a prosecutor told Ballymena Magistrates Court.

The case was adjourned at Ballymena Magistrates Court. Picture by: Arthur Allison/Pacemaker Press.

Full details have yet to be outlined in connection with Adam Patrick Toner (36), of Great James Street in Derry/Londonderry. He has pleaded guilty to offences committed in March last year.

He admitted disorderly behaviour, indecent behaviour, criminal damage to a police cell van and a PSNI cell and possession of cannabis, diazepam and pregabalin.

Following the guilty plea to indecent behaviour, a prosecutor said a charge of exposure of private parts was being withdrawn against Toner.

The prosecutor said the case was "aggravated by hostility". The case was adjourned to September 12 for a pre-sentence report.