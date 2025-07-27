Police are appealing for information after a house and van were destroyed in a fire on Seacoast Road, Limavady, in the early hours of Sunday (July 27).

The fire was reported to police shortly after 2am and at this time it is believed that a van, which was parked at the property, was set alight with the blaze then spreading to the house.

In a statement, the PSNI added: “Fortunately, no-one was in the house at the time of the incident and there have been no reports of any injuries, however, the house and van have been completely destroyed.

A house and a van were destroyed in the incident. Photo: NIFRS

“The incident is being treated as arson and anyone who was in the area at the time and saw anything, or who may have CCTV/dash-cam or other video footage which could assist with police enquiries, is asked to contact detectives in Coleraine on 101, quoting reference 179 27/07/25.

Alternatively, a report can be submitted online using the non-emergency reporting form or Crimestoppers can be contacted anonymously on 0800 555 111.