House and vehicle attacked and graffiti sprayed on wall in ‘racially-motivated’ Ballyclare incident

By The Newsroom
Published 7th Aug 2024, 12:11 BST
Updated 7th Aug 2024, 20:52 BST

Police are treating an attack on a house and a vehicle in Ballyclare as racially motivated.

The criminal damage incident was reported in the early hours of Wednesday, August 7.

Chief Inspector Bradley said: “It was reported to police that sometime overnight the front window of a house in the Erskine Park area had been smashed and a vehicle parked outside damaged, when a brick was thrown through the windscreen.

The front window of a house in the Erskine Park area was smashed during the incident. Photo Press EyeThe front window of a house in the Erskine Park area was smashed during the incident. Photo Press Eye
“Our enquiries into this incident, which we are treating as a racially motivated hate crime, are ongoing. We are also aware of racist graffiti being sprayed on a wall in the area.

“We would appeal to anyone with any information in relation to the incident, to contact police on 101 quoting reference number 252 07/08/24.”

A report can also be made using the online reporting form via www.psni.police.uk/makeareport . Information can also be provided to Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111.

