Police have arrested a 28-year-old male following the seizure of amphetamine with a potential street value of £10,000.

The arrest was made after detectives from the Organised Crime unit in Belfast along with members of the PSNI Tactical Support Group searched a house in north Belfast today (Sunday, September 10).

Paraphernalia associated with drug dealing was located during the search. The male is currently being interviewed by detectives in Musgrave PSNI Station.

PSNI Detective Inspector Kelly said: “This search, arrest and recovery of drugs forms part of Op Dealbreaker, a commitment by the PSNI to protect our community from drug suppliers and actively pursuing those involved in drugs criminality. This operation was made possible by close work with our partners in the Organised Crime Task Force.

Some of the drugs paraphernalia seized in north Belfast. Picture: PSNI

"I would ask if anyone has any information about suspected drug dealing in their area to call the non-emergency number 101. Alternatively, information can also be given anonymously to the Crimestoppers charity on 0800 555 111.