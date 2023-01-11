Over 120 offensive weapons and £0.6m worth of drugs were seized by the PSNI during this year’s Operation Season’s Greetings campaign.

Officers also made hundreds of arrests and conducted more than 13,000 patrols across Northern Ireland over the Christmas period including the patrolling of transport hubs, town centres and retail hubs.

The campaign focussed on a range of safety priorities including roads and transport, streets and socialising, shopping and homes.

Running from November 17 to January 2, the operation resulted in:

675 seizures for drugs (A, B and C classification) with a street value of £588,580 and 188 related arrests;

122 offensive weapons seized and 69 arrests made;

338 arrests for violence against the person offences;

200 arrests in relation to retail theft and associated offences;

55 arrests for burglary.

In relation to road safety, the number of fatalities during this period was 11.

Chief Superintendent Davy Beck for Local Policing said: “The aim of Operation Season’s Greetings was to enhance the safety of the people of Northern Ireland over the Christmas period.

“Police officers conducted proactive patrols and worked closely with local businesses, licensed premises and our partners in public transport to deliver safe streets, safe roads and safe homes.

“I would like to thank all of those who worked with us, listened to our messaging and supported our efforts throughout Operation Season’s Greetings.