Hundreds of Class C tablets located at Cave Hill Country Park
Police officers seized a large quantity of Class C controlled drugs at the Cave Hill Country Park at the weekend.
Detailing the operation in a post on the Police North Belfast Facebook page on Saturday, a Police Service of Northern Ireland (PSNI) spokesperson said: “A large quantity of Class C controlled drugs were located hidden in bushes at the Cave Hill Country Park today (October 14).
“Hundreds of tablets have been seized for destruction and kept away from the public.”