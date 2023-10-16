Register
Hundreds of Class C tablets located at Cave Hill Country Park

Police officers seized a large quantity of Class C controlled drugs at the Cave Hill Country Park at the weekend.
By The Newsroom
Published 16th Oct 2023, 10:10 BST
Updated 16th Oct 2023, 10:10 BST
Detailing the operation in a post on the Police North Belfast Facebook page on Saturday, a Police Service of Northern Ireland (PSNI) spokesperson said: “A large quantity of Class C controlled drugs were located hidden in bushes at the Cave Hill Country Park today (October 14).

“Hundreds of tablets have been seized for destruction and kept away from the public.”