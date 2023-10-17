Police are hunting a suspect wearing a grey tracksuit after a robbery in Portadown, Co Armagh.

The PSNI issued no details in relation to the robbery but they have issued an appeal for information following the incident on October 8 this year which is thought to have occurred on the Carrickblacker Road, Portadown.

However it is understood the suspect the police are eagerly seeking to speak to is a male, is blonde, wearing a grey tracksuit and about 5’10” in height

A PSNI spokesperson said: “Police are appealing for anyone who witnessed a male approximately 5'10 with blonde hair wearing a grey top with grey fleece, grey tracksuit bottoms within the vicinity Carrickblacker Road, Portadown proceeding in the direction of Bridge street, Portadown towards the town centre.