Hunt for man wearing grey tracksuit after Portadown robbery
The PSNI issued no details in relation to the robbery but they have issued an appeal for information following the incident on October 8 this year which is thought to have occurred on the Carrickblacker Road, Portadown.
However it is understood the suspect the police are eagerly seeking to speak to is a male, is blonde, wearing a grey tracksuit and about 5’10” in height
A PSNI spokesperson said: “Police are appealing for anyone who witnessed a male approximately 5'10 with blonde hair wearing a grey top with grey fleece, grey tracksuit bottoms within the vicinity Carrickblacker Road, Portadown proceeding in the direction of Bridge street, Portadown towards the town centre.
"This occurred between 16:30hrs and 17:00Hrs on Sunday 08th October 2023. Anyone with any information, please contact 101 and quote 1261 of 08/10/23.”