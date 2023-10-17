Register
BREAKING
BBC Broadcasting House vandalised with red paint
Drone pilots warned not to disrupt emergency helicopters
Bus crashes into shop in Manchester
Tory MP 'should be suspended over bullying and sexual misconduct'
MG motors to £1 billion UK sales as EVs boom
Murder suspect held by counter terrorism police

Hunt for man wearing grey tracksuit after Portadown robbery

Police are hunting a suspect wearing a grey tracksuit after a robbery in Portadown, Co Armagh.
By Carmel Robinson
Published 17th Oct 2023, 10:23 BST
Updated 17th Oct 2023, 10:24 BST
Watch more of our videos on Shots!
and live on Freeview channel 276
Visit Shots! now

The PSNI issued no details in relation to the robbery but they have issued an appeal for information following the incident on October 8 this year which is thought to have occurred on the Carrickblacker Road, Portadown.

However it is understood the suspect the police are eagerly seeking to speak to is a male, is blonde, wearing a grey tracksuit and about 5’10” in height

A PSNI spokesperson said: “Police are appealing for anyone who witnessed a male approximately 5'10 with blonde hair wearing a grey top with grey fleece, grey tracksuit bottoms within the vicinity Carrickblacker Road, Portadown proceeding in the direction of Bridge street, Portadown towards the town centre.

"This occurred between 16:30hrs and 17:00Hrs on Sunday 08th October 2023. Anyone with any information, please contact 101 and quote 1261 of 08/10/23.”