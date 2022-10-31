Hunt for man wearing Halloween mask after woman sexually assaulted in Lurgan
Police are hunting for a man wearing a Halloween mask who attacked and sexually assaulted a woman in Lurgan.
The woman began screaming when the man pushed her to the ground and attempted to remove her clothing says the PSNI.
Police are appealing for information and witnesses following the sexual assault during the early hours of Sunday, 30th October.
-
Most Popular
-
Advertisement
Inspector Gary McCullough said: “It was reported at around 3.30am that a woman was sexually assaulted by an unknown man as she was walking in the Lough Road area.
“The man pushed her to the ground and attempted to remove an item of her clothing. She began screaming and was able to flee from the suspect who made off towards William Street.
“Our investigation is now underway into what was a terrifying ordeal for this woman.
“The suspect has been described of slim build and was wearing a black coat, blue jeans and a Halloween-type mask.