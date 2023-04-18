It is understood that thieves stole the seven month old pup from its owner’s garden.
A spokesperson for the PSNI said: “Police are investigating a theft of a seven month old French Bulldog named Marshmallow from the front garden of 37 Richmount Gardens, Lurgan, at around 4am on Sunday the 9th of April 2023.
"The image here is a picture of Marshmallow’s littermate. They are said to be identical in appearance.
"If you have any information, please contact Police on 101 giving reference 340 of the 9th April 2023, or anonymously via Crimestoppers on 0800 555111.”
According to the Kennel Club: “In recent years the breed has seen a meteoric rise in popularity. From 2009 to 2015 the registrations for the breed increased 10 fold and in 2015 the French Bulldog was ranked third most popular breed in the UK.”