Hunt for thieves who stole 'Marshmallow' the French Bulldog from his Lurgan home

Police are seeking help in the hunt for 'Marshmallow' the French Bulldog who was stolen from his Lurgan home.

By Carmel Robinson
Published 18th Apr 2023, 14:54 BST

It is understood that thieves stole the seven month old pup from its owner’s garden.

'Marshmallow' the French Bulldog - stolen from his home in Lurgan, Co Armagh. The PSNI has issued an alert to trace the dog and the thieves.'Marshmallow' the French Bulldog - stolen from his home in Lurgan, Co Armagh. The PSNI has issued an alert to trace the dog and the thieves.
A spokesperson for the PSNI said: “Police are investigating a theft of a seven month old French Bulldog named Marshmallow from the front garden of 37 Richmount Gardens, Lurgan, at around 4am on Sunday the 9th of April 2023.

"The image here is a picture of Marshmallow’s littermate. They are said to be identical in appearance.

"If you have any information, please contact Police on 101 giving reference 340 of the 9th April 2023, or anonymously via Crimestoppers on 0800 555111.”

According to the Kennel Club: “In recent years the breed has seen a meteoric rise in popularity. From 2009 to 2015 the registrations for the breed increased 10 fold and in 2015 the French Bulldog was ranked third most popular breed in the UK.”