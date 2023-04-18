Police are seeking help in the hunt for 'Marshmallow' the French Bulldog who was stolen from his Lurgan home.

It is understood that thieves stole the seven month old pup from its owner’s garden.

-

Advertisement

Advertisement

'Marshmallow' the French Bulldog - stolen from his home in Lurgan, Co Armagh. The PSNI has issued an alert to trace the dog and the thieves.

-

Advertisement

Advertisement

A spokesperson for the PSNI said: “Police are investigating a theft of a seven month old French Bulldog named Marshmallow from the front garden of 37 Richmount Gardens, Lurgan, at around 4am on Sunday the 9th of April 2023.

"The image here is a picture of Marshmallow’s littermate. They are said to be identical in appearance.

"If you have any information, please contact Police on 101 giving reference 340 of the 9th April 2023, or anonymously via Crimestoppers on 0800 555111.”

Advertisement

Advertisement