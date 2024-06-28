Watch more of our videos on Shots!

“I am hoping that attending Croke Park is not cover for going to the Taylor Swift concert,” said a Craigavon judge as he extended bail conditions for a Lurgan man.

Sean Patrick Martin, aged 40, from Carrigart Manor, is accused of collecting or making recordings of information likely to be useful to terrorists and publishing or communicating information likely to be of use to terrorists on July 6, 2023.

Craigavon courthouse. Picture: Tony Hendron.

Martin’s solicitor, Gavin Booth of Phoenix Law, said he was requesting a variation on his client’s bail conditions to attend the All Ireland GAA semi-final match between Armagh and Roscommon on Saturday at Croke Park in Dublin.

Mr Booth said his client wanted to go to the match with his family and offered to sign bail before and after. Mr Booth said the police’s objection is that it is not essential travel.

“They say it’s not essential. Armagh fans might say it is essential,” said Mr Booth, adding: "He has previously gone to Donegal on two holidays with his family and without incident, signing before and after.”

District Judge Francis Rafferty said: “You are saying he has previously left the jurisdiction on bail and has abided by that bail?”

Mr Booth said he had on two occasions with his family to Donegal.

A PSNI officer told the district judge that it was correct but asked if the trip was ‘actually necessary’. He said: “The match starts at 4pm, lasts for 70 minutes. There’s a 10-minute break with the potential of 10 minutes extra time. So being generous, two hours for the match takes us to 6pm. If we give him a generous hour to get to his vehicle, that takes us to 7. If you look on Google Maps the travel time between Croke Park and his home address is under two hours. If we are generous and allow him three hours it will take him up to 10 anyway. We believe it could be managed within his current bail conditions.”

District Judge Rafferty asked if Martin was planning on returning home at midnight and was not seeking an overnight stay. Mr Booth said that was correct. The judge asked if 11pm would be appropriate. The PSNI officer said: “I know he has been away twice already so...”

Mr Booth interrupted and said: “There is one issue. Taylor Swift is on in Dublin and there is a double-header in Croke Park this weekend. That’s why we are estimating for 12am because of traffic. It wasn’t to be awkward, it was just to make sure he wouldn’t breach.”

District Judge Rafferty said: “I am hoping that attending Croke Park is not cover for attending the Taylor Swift concert.”

As the courtroom giggled, Mr Booth said: “So do I, Your Worship.”

District Judge Rafferty said: “Under the circumstances I am aware there is an awful lot going on in Dublin at the weekend and we will extend his bail to midnight.”

The PSNI officer said it was worth mentioning there were further quarter/semi-finals in July and July 28 will be the final and the same circumstances.