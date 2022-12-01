Police investigating the murder of Lurgan man Ian Lyons 25 years ago have arrested a man in Belfast.

Detectives from the PSNI's Legacy Investigation Branch, investigating the murder of 31 year old’s murder on 1 January 1996, arrested a 58 year old man in the Belfast area today (December 1) under the Terrorism Act.

-

Advertisement

Police investigating the murder of Lurgan man Ian Lyons 25 years ago arrest a man in Belfast.

Advertisement

-

He is being questioned in the Serious Crime Suite at Musgrave Police Station.

Advertisement

A PSNI spokesperson said: “Mr Lyons was shot as he sat in his car in Connor Park in Lurgan at around 7.40pm. He and his girlfriend had just left her family home a short time before the shooting. He was taken to hospital for treatment where he died later that night.

"Detectives are appealing to anyone with any knowledge of what happened that night and who have not spoken to police previously to do so now.

"Anyone with information can contact detectives in Legacy Investigation Branch on 101 or [email protected]