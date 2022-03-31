The PSNI said Class A and Class B drugs were found during a number of house searches undertaken by Portadown Neighbourhood Policing Team.

A PSNI spokesperson said: “These drugs are destroying our community and lining the pockets of criminal gangs.

“It is a vicious cycle which impacts not only the most vulnerable in our society, but their friends and families too.

Drugs found by police during searches in Portadown.

“Getting these drugs off the streets is only half the battle.

“We work with range of partner agencies to try to break this cycle and reduce the devastating impact it can have. We are grateful for your support.

“If you have any information about drug dealing in your area, speak to someone in our team or anonymously via Crimestoppers on 0800 555111”

