Image released of a person police would like to speak with in relation to Ballymena disorder
In a statement on Monday (July 21), the PSNI said: “ We are asking this individual to come forward to police, or anyone who can assist in identifying this individual.
"If you have any information or wish to submit photos and footage, including CCTV, mobile phone or dash cam footage, this can be through the Major Incident Public Portal at: https://mipp.police.uk/operation/PSNI25U11-PO1.
"Please do not comment on this post with information.”
Police added that a report can also be submitted online using the non-emergency reporting form.
Alternatively, Crimestoppers can be contacted anonymously on 0800 555 111.