A Larne man tried to take his own life after images depicting sexual abuse of babies were discovered on his phone, the High Court heard on Wednesday (April 9).

Michael McConville was also involved in WhatsApp conversations with a father showing photographs of his own daughter, prosecutors said.

The 31-year-old defendant is accused of using Deepfake technology to create naked pictures of that girl.

McConville, of Linn Road, faces charges of making, possessing and distributing indecent images of a child. He faces a further count of possessing an extreme pornographic image in connection with the investigation.

During an application for bail the judge was told McConville had made admissions to the alleged offences. Police initially arrested him after seizing two devices from his home on October 31 last year.

“He confirmed in interviews that he got sexual gratification from the images and distributed them through his Snapchat account,” Crown counsel said.

Initial examinations of McConville’s phone uncovered more than 100 banned photos, videos and other prohibited material.

He stated that he had viewed images of children aged between five and sixteen, the court heard. But counsel disclosed: “The indecent images located included images of babies under one being raped."

She also described chats with another man whose details were stored on McConville’s mobile.

“In the WhatsApp conversations this gentleman sent the applicant images of his daughter clothed and sexual comments were made by both (of them),” the barrister submitted.

McConville had allegedly used Deepfake technology to create an image of that child with her breasts on display. Police have since identified the other man involved in those exchanges.

McConville was initially released on police bail, but failed to attend a PSNI station in Belfast last month. Officers then forced entry to his home and found him in an intoxicated state.

“He had left a number of suicide notes and attempted to take his own life by hanging,” the prosecutor added.

Bail was opposed amid concerns that he could harm himself if released. McConville’s barrister argued that he is not being held in the suicide wing at Maghaberry Prison.

“Once he was interviewed by police it was a huge relief and his mental health is now stable,” the lawyer said.

Adjourning the case, however, Mr Justice Humphreys requested an expert assessment of McConville’s mental state before deciding whether to grant bail.

The judge stated: “Clearly there was a crisis at one stage in the very recent past, I would like to see something from a fully qualified professional.”