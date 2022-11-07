On Monday morning, Councillor Julie Flaherty hit out at those who caused the damage to the temperature sensor at the facility at the external facilities.

“Honestly, why can’t they leave anything alone?” asked Cllr Flaherty.

“The external family toilet at Portadown People’s Park is currently out of use as the temperature heatmiser has been ripped off the wall and electrical wires are showing.”

Cllr Julie Flaherty.

Now, a spokesperson for the local authority confirmed the damage has been repaired.

“The family toilet at Portadown People’s Park was temporarily out of use at the weekend when vandals ripped the temperature heatmiser off the wall exposing electrical wires,” said a council spokesperson.

