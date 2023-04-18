Register
The scene at a car dealership in Newtownards, Co. Down, where police are investigating an arson attack. Picture by Jonathan Porter/PressEyeThe scene at a car dealership in Newtownards, Co. Down, where police are investigating an arson attack. Picture by Jonathan Porter/PressEye
The scene at a car dealership in Newtownards, Co. Down, where police are investigating an arson attack. Picture by Jonathan Porter/PressEye

In Pictures: arson attack at Newtownards car dealership

These pictures show the extent of the damage caused during an arson attack at a car dealership in Newtownards, Co Down, this morning (Tuesday).

By The Newsroom
Published 18th Apr 2023, 12:12 BST
Updated 18th Apr 2023, 12:17 BST

Police say 25 vehicles and a trailer were badly damaged in the early hours incident in the Landsdowne Industrial Estate area.

A primary line of enquiry, the PSNI added, is the attack is linked to the ongoing feud between rival drugs gangs across Ards and North Down.

Anyone with information is asked to contact detectives in Larne on the non-emergency number 101, quoting reference number 100 29/04/21.

Anyone with information about the incident is asked to contact police on 101. Jonathan Porter/PressEye

1. Arson Attack

Anyone with information about the incident is asked to contact police on 101. Picture by Jonathan Porter/PressEye

A number of vehicles were set on fire and damaged in the early hours of Tuesday. Picture by Jonathan Porter/PressEye

2. Arson Attack

A number of vehicles were set on fire and damaged in the early hours of Tuesday. Picture by Jonathan Porter/PressEye Photo: Jonathan Porter/PressEye

Police are investigating an attack on premises in the Landsdowne Industrial Estate area. Picture by Jonathan Porter/PressEye

3. Arson Attack

Police are investigating an attack on premises in the Landsdowne Industrial Estate area. Picture by Jonathan Porter/PressEye Photo: Jonathan Porter/PressEye

Police received a report that a number of vehicles had been set on fire. Jonathan Porter/PressEye

4. Arson Attack

Police received a report that a number of vehicles had been set on fire. Jonathan Porter/PressEye Photo: Jonathan Porter/PressEye

