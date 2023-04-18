In Pictures: arson attack at Newtownards car dealership
These pictures show the extent of the damage caused during an arson attack at a car dealership in Newtownards, Co Down, this morning (Tuesday).
Published 18th Apr 2023, 12:12 BST
Updated 18th Apr 2023, 12:17 BST
Police say 25 vehicles and a trailer were badly damaged in the early hours incident in the Landsdowne Industrial Estate area.
A primary line of enquiry, the PSNI added, is the attack is linked to the ongoing feud between rival drugs gangs across Ards and North Down.
Anyone with information is asked to contact detectives in Larne on the non-emergency number 101, quoting reference number 100 29/04/21.
