In Pictures: Larne arson attack
These pictures show the full extent of the damage caused in this morning’s (Friday’s) arson attack in Larne.
By The Newsroom
Published 31st Mar 2023, 18:27 BST
Updated 31st Mar 2023, 18:53 BST
Police received a report of three cars on fire in the Argyll Avenue area around 12.20am. Firefighters responded and extinguished the blazes but the vehicles were destroyed.
The incident is being treated as arson by the PSNI and anyone with information is asked to contact them on 101.
