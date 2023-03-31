Register
Police enquiries are continuing into the incident which destroyed three vehicles. Pics: Press Eye
In Pictures: Larne arson attack

These pictures show the full extent of the damage caused in this morning’s (Friday’s) arson attack in Larne.

By The Newsroom
Published 31st Mar 2023, 18:27 BST
Updated 31st Mar 2023, 18:53 BST

Police received a report of three cars on fire in the Argyll Avenue area around 12.20am. Firefighters responded and extinguished the blazes but the vehicles were destroyed.

The incident is being treated as arson by the PSNI and anyone with information is asked to contact them on 101.

One of the three vehicles which were set on fire in Larne early on Friday. Pics: Press Eye

1. Vehicles Destroyed

One of the three vehicles which were set on fire in Larne early on Friday. Pics: Press Eye Photo: Press Eye

Three cars were burnt out.

2. Vehicles Destroyed

Three cars were burnt out. Photo: Press Eye

Police are appealing for witnesses and information after three vehicles were set on fire in Larne.

3. Vehicles Destroyed

Police are appealing for witnesses and information after three vehicles were set on fire in Larne. Photo: Press Eye

Firefighters extinguished the flames.

4. Vehicles Destroyed

Firefighters extinguished the flames. Photo: Press Eye

LarnePolicePSNI