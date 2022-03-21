Information sought about ‘reckless’ scrambler rider

Urging anyone with information about the incidents to contact officers, a PSNI spokesperson said: “Over recent weeks we have become aware of a particular scrambler motorcyclist using their vehicle in an extremely reckless and dangerous manner around Abbotts Cross, Rathcoole, Rathfern, O’Neill Road and Doagh Road as well as in the grounds of Whiteabbey Hospital.

“Someone will know who this is. Today (March 19) they were riding a red and white bike with the words ‘gas gas’ in luminous writing and wearing a white helmet with a luminous flash on one side of the jaw guard.

“If you know who this is, or recognise the bike, please let us know via telephone, online or via the Crimestoppers charity so that we can take safe, positive action to prevent them and the wider public coming to harm.”

Police are appealing for information.