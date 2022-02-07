‘Innocent omission’ costs Tyrone barber his licence

Owen Martin Campbell from Kanes Rampart, Coalisland, was also fined £350 and ordered to pay a £15 offender levy in connection with the offence.

The 28-year-old was stopped by police at Moneymore Road, Magherafelt, at approximately 1.55am on April 16 last year, the court heard.

Prosecuting counsel said police checks of their data base showed that there was no insurance cover for the vehicle.

She said the defendant told the police he only had the car a few days.

The lawyer said Campbell was given a producer document giving him seven days to produce his insurance at Dungannon police station.

She added that he has two previous convictions for no insurance.

A defence solicitor said the defendant had just purchased the car and was keen to have it insured.

She said he thought he was insured but realises now that he should have pursued the insurance company with due diligence.

The solicitor said the defendant was “in a very bad place at the time” and asked the court to accept it was “an innocent omission” on his part.