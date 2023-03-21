Register
Edit Account-Sign Out
My AccountSign Out
NationalWorldTV
BREAKING
9 hours ago Martina Navratilova has announced she is cancer free
2 hours ago Pay and display parking machines could be scrapped in major change
3 hours ago Just Eat to axe over 1,700 delivery worker jobs in the UK
3 hours ago Counter terror police investigate after man set on fire near mosque
8 hours ago Vera star quits ITV show after 8 years leaving viewers ‘gutted’
9 hours ago Donald Trump: Why former US President could be arrested

Inquest begins into death of Lurgan republican Sam Marshall shot dead by UVF outside Lurgan Police Station 33 years ago

The beginning of an inquest into the death of Sam Marshall, killed by loyalist terrorists in March 1990, has been welcomed by the SDLP.

By Carmel Robinson
Published 21st Mar 2023, 16:39 GMT
Updated 21st Mar 2023, 16:39 GMT

Mr Marshall was killed by the UVF after leaving Lurgan police station on 7 March 1990 with Colin Duffy and Tony McCaughey. Both Mr Duffy and Mr McCaughey were also injured in the attack. A popular figure thousands attended Mr Marshall’s funeral.

-

Read More
Portadown murder: Four fire appliances from Lurgan, Portadown and Armagh tasked ...
Most Popular
Legal representatives with family and friends including Colin Duffy at Laganside Courts in Belfast for The Sam Marshall inquest on Monday. Sam Marshall, 31, was ambushed by gunmen from the loyalist UVF terrorist group as he left a police station in Lurgan along with fellow republicans Tony McCaughey and Colin Duffy on March 7 1990. Pic Colm Lenaghan/Pacemaker
Legal representatives with family and friends including Colin Duffy at Laganside Courts in Belfast for The Sam Marshall inquest on Monday. Sam Marshall, 31, was ambushed by gunmen from the loyalist UVF terrorist group as he left a police station in Lurgan along with fellow republicans Tony McCaughey and Colin Duffy on March 7 1990. Pic Colm Lenaghan/Pacemaker
Legal representatives with family and friends including Colin Duffy at Laganside Courts in Belfast for The Sam Marshall inquest on Monday. Sam Marshall, 31, was ambushed by gunmen from the loyalist UVF terrorist group as he left a police station in Lurgan along with fellow republicans Tony McCaughey and Colin Duffy on March 7 1990. Pic Colm Lenaghan/Pacemaker

-

SDLP councillor Ciaran Toman welcomed the commencement of the inquest.

Councillor Toman said: “I welcome the commencement of the long-awaited inquest into the death of Sam Marshall. Everyone in this area knows how long his family have been campaigning for this inquest which they see it as the only credible process whereby the full circumstances of Sam’s death can be properly investigated.

“The killing of Mr Marshall prompted a significant reaction in Lurgan and the local community have long supported the Marshall family in their quest for this inquest. It is clear that there are a number of unanswered questions around his death with a previous Historical Enquiries Team report uncovering new information.

Former republican prisoner Sam Marshall who was shot dead by the UVF as he left Lurgan Police Station in 7 March 1990.
Former republican prisoner Sam Marshall who was shot dead by the UVF as he left Lurgan Police Station in 7 March 1990.
Former republican prisoner Sam Marshall who was shot dead by the UVF as he left Lurgan Police Station in 7 March 1990.

“No family should have to go through such a long fight for truth and justice and I hope that this inquiry will give the Marshall family the answers they are looking for after all these years.”

A previous Historical Enquiries Team (HET) report found a number of undercover soldiers were deployed near the site of the shooting, with their commander monitoring from a remote location.

The inquest is taking place at Laganside Courts in Belfast this week.