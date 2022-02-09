Mr McConville was found dead in the jail on August 30th 2018.

Mr McConville, who was originally from Portadown but living in Lurgan, had been in prison on remand accused of possessing cannabis resin.

A Prisoner Ombudsman report into his death is expected in the ‘near future’ the Inquest heard today (Wednesday February 9, 2022).

HMP Maghaberry. pic Colm O'Reily

Coroner Joe McCrisken relisted the Inquest again on 6th June 2022.

In the interim it is anticipated that the Prisoner Ombudsman report will be completed and there will be further progress in relation to the statements and disclosure in the inquest.

Owen Beattie Solicitor of KRW LAW representing the McConville family said: “We welcome the news that the Prisoner Ombudsman hopes to serve her report in the near future.

“There are many questions surrounding the unfortunate passing of Daniel and we hope that this report and pending inquest will help in securing the much needed answers for the McConville family.”

