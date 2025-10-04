A man whose wife was taken into Antrim Area Hospital pulled in in front of a police car outside the front of the emergency department and then insurance and driving licence offences came to light.

Sign up to the daily Crime UK newsletter. All the latest crime news and trials from across the UK. Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to NorthernIrelandWorld, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Subscription Offers Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Gerard Sheeran (73), of Woodland Grove in Antrim town, had offences detected on February 8 this year.

He told Antrim Magistrates Court, sitting in Ballymena, he should not have driven.

He has been banned from driving for three months and fined £250.