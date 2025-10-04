Insurance and driving licence offences detected when motorist pulled up beside police car at Antrim Hospital
A man whose wife was taken into Antrim Area Hospital pulled in in front of a police car outside the front of the emergency department and then insurance and driving licence offences came to light.
Gerard Sheeran (73), of Woodland Grove in Antrim town, had offences detected on February 8 this year.
He told Antrim Magistrates Court, sitting in Ballymena, he should not have driven.
He has been banned from driving for three months and fined £250.