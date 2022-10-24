Christopher Daniel Kerr (34) from Golf Terrace, Magherafelt, was also fined £250 with a £15 offender's levy for driving while having consumed excess alcohol in breath.

Kerr was also fined a further £400 for failing to report a damage-only accident, failing to remain at the scene, failing to stop, and driving without due care and attention.

Imposing the penalties at Magherafelt Magistrates Court on Wednesday (October 19), District Judge Oonagh Mullan remarked that someone in his position should not have taken the action he did.

Counsel prosecuting said that on January 29 at 3am, police received a report of a crash at Desertmartin Road, Magherafelt.

She said on arrival police located a VW Jetta in the middle of the road and checks returned that its owner was the defendant.

The lawyer said police found cans of beer in the rear of the vehicle, a credit card and licence bearing the defendant's name were also located along with the keys. Police later called at an address and arrested Kerr after he failed a preliminary breath test.

He was taken to Antrim custody suite where he provided a breath specimen which showed an alcohol reading of 45mgs and made a 'no comment' interview, added counsel who said the defendant had a previous conviction.

A defence lawyer explained Kerr had been on an night out in Magherafelt and could not get a taxi.

He said he then "foolishly" decided to make a five-minute drive to a friend's house and on his way had lost control of the vehicle and crashed.