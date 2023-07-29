A Ballymena man was caught using a vehicle without insurance whilst on a journey lasting around 30 seconds, a court heard.

Dean Pollard (26), of Drumtara, came to police attention at Drumtara on April 23 this year.

The court heard the defendant is serving a jail sentence for a separate matter with a release date of next year.

A defence lawyer said the defendant admitted it had been "stupid" to make an uninsured journey from a house to his own house - "a matter of thirty seconds".

The case was heard at Antrim Magistrates Court, sitting in Ballymena. Picture by: Arthur Allison/Pacemaker Press.

The defendant appeared at Antrim Magistrates Court, sitting in Ballymena, via video link from Magilligan Prison.