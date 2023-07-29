Register
Insurance offence detected during '30 second' trip by Ballymena man

A Ballymena man was caught using a vehicle without insurance whilst on a journey lasting around 30 seconds, a court heard.
By Antrim Court Reporter
Published 29th Jul 2023, 13:44 BST
Updated 29th Jul 2023, 13:44 BST

Dean Pollard (26), of Drumtara, came to police attention at Drumtara on April 23 this year.

The court heard the defendant is serving a jail sentence for a separate matter with a release date of next year.

A defence lawyer said the defendant admitted it had been "stupid" to make an uninsured journey from a house to his own house - "a matter of thirty seconds".

The case was heard at Antrim Magistrates Court, sitting in Ballymena. Picture by: Arthur Allison/Pacemaker Press.The case was heard at Antrim Magistrates Court, sitting in Ballymena. Picture by: Arthur Allison/Pacemaker Press.
The defendant appeared at Antrim Magistrates Court, sitting in Ballymena, via video link from Magilligan Prison.

District Judge Nigel Broderick said the defendant had a "poor record for no insurance" and jailed him for three months concurrent with his current sentence and banned him from driving for a year.