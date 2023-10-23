Register
Insurance offence was detected in Larne at 4.15am

Police in Larne saw a man driving a moped in the town centre in the early hours of January 21 this year and then an insurance offence was detected.
By Ballymena Magistrates Court
Published 23rd Oct 2023, 09:20 BST
Ballymena Magistrates’ Court heard the moped was spotted at 4.15am.

Ionut Tudorache (36), of Old Glenarm Road in Larne, told police his insurance ran out two days earlier.

The defendant was given six penalty points and a £200 fine.